Of Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jaime Edwars Alvarado Zender and Tina Marie Blackwell, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Christina L. Lake against Jered C. Lake
Granted
Alicia D. Bramlet and Chad W. Bramlet
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Michael S. Browne, 40, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 2.
Crime Reports
A 1994 Chevrolet Corsica was reported stolen on the 1200 block of Francis Street in Clarkston. No value was listed.
A shoplifter allegedly attempted to steal Dyson vacuums, tools, electronics, alcohol and batteries valued at $2,418 from Costco in Clarkston.
A MTX Thunder amplifier, Kenwood Head Unit, Kirkland battery and Phoenix Gold subwoofer were reportedly stolen from a locked 2003 Subaru Impreza on the 600 block of Main Street in Lewiston. Items were valued at $900.
Two wicker chairs and a metal lawn bench were reportedly stolen from two different residences on the 1500 block of Compass Court in Lewiston. The items were valued at $460.
A 12-inch-diameter hole was punched into the corner of a house by an unknown vehicle hitting it on the 2800 block of Seventh Avenue North in Lewiston. Damage is valued at $3,000.