Of Monday, April, 25, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Samantha Williams and William Osler, of Lewiston, a daughter, Eleanor Dianne Osler, born Friday.
Krista and Justin Patterson, of Clarkston, a daughter, Penelope Emma Rose Patterson, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Andrew Jacob Shane Goin, and Savannah Monnie Barnes, both of Lewiston.
Taylor Allen Hassett, and Lenae Marie Gilbert, both of Lewiston.
George William DeVarney, of Lewiston, and Kerrie Lynn Wilson, of Clarkston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Stephen Walker, 29, of Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Preliminary hearing May 4.
Judge Michelle Evans
Reece R. Demeerler, 26, of Moscow, charged with burglary, a felony. Preliminary hearing May 18.
Cody L. Weissenfels, 25, of Lewiston, charged with rape, a felony. Preliminary hearing May 4.
Michaela D. Kehler, 48, of Lewiston, charged with third-degree arson, a felony. Preliminary hearing May 25.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Devan K. Vanscotter, 27, Clarkston, two counts of residential burglary with a special domestic violence allegation, two counts of fourth-degree assault, violation of a domestic violence court order, sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for 16 days served and 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.