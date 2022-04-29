Of Thursday, April 28, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Natalie and Michael Nelson, of Grangeville, a son, Massimo Antonio Nelson, born Tuesday.
Caitlyn and Ronald Chandler, of Lewiston, a son, Kohen Lee Chandler, born Tuesday.
Marissa and Ryan Carter, of Lewiston, a son, Rowin Frederick Carter, born Tuesday.
Kelsey Schmittle-Seely and John Seely, of Lewiston, a daughter, Charlotte Ann Seely, born Wednesday.
Annabella and Joshua Stemrich, of Lewiston, a son, Beauregard Bryant Stemrich, born Wednesday.
Megan and Joshua Earl, of Orofino, a daughter, Eleanor Kay Earl, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Gregory Leroy Gill and Karen Louise Towles, both of Lewiston.
Michael Brady Bain and Melissa Sue Darnall, both of Lewiston.
Kevin Eugene Riehl and Brieann Katherin Belleque, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Donald Thomas Montgomery and Rachel Elizabeth Montgomery.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Michelle M. Hill, 30, Lapwai, two counts third-degree assault, sentenced under first-time offender waiver to 37 days in jail with credit for seven days served. Remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.