Of Friday, Aug. 13. 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Ashley and Mitchell Taylor of Pomeroy, a son, Stormbjorn Franklin Taylor, born Wednesday.
Michelle and Michael Pond of Lewiston, a daughter, Morgan Avery Pond, born Thursday.
Cheslea and Joshua Cronin of Clarkston, a son, Calder Boone Cronin, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Cole Michael Coccia and Jordynn Kelsee Schwartz, both of Lewiston.
Jacob Edward Brewer and Susan Gail Irby-Perez, both of Lewiston.
Erik Wayne Berger and Whitney Marie Bu-Arki, both of Lewiston.
Cody Alan Richardson and Katie-Lynn Cecilya Hanks, both of Lewiston.
Brian Kenneth Heimgartner and Kara Leigh Weiss, both of Genesee.
Andrew Fletcher Druffel and Mary Kathryn Moran Herring, both of Colfax.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Amy M. Berger and Derek W. Berger, both of Clarkston.
Shasta L. Freand and Christopher S. Freand, both of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Cara D. Kernodle, 41, of Airway Heights, Wash., charged with trafficking heroin and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, both felonies. Bond set at $20,000. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 25.
Christopher Murphy, 54, of Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bond set at $10,000. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 25.
Crime Reports
Multiple TVs, an air-conditioning unit and other items were reported stolen from the burned four-unit apartment building on the 400 block of Fifth Street in Lewiston.