‘Reasonable’ rental fees bill receives support in committee

BOISE — A bill to require rental fees be “reasonable” received no negative testimony at its hearing and earned mostly supportive comments from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday; however, it needs another step before it can move on to a full Senate debate, as members voted to hold off sending it to a full vote for a “friendly amendment.”

Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise, presented SB 1039 to the committee, which voted 8-1 to amend it to include clarification that the bill would not apply retroactively to leases. Only Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, opposed.