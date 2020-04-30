Rainbow, meet lightning

A bolt of lightning streaks toward the remaining vestiges of a rainbow over the Lewiston Orchards as a thunderstorm rolls through the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Wednesday evening. The storm brought thunder, lightning and rain to the valley, and there’s a chance more thunderstorms will come to the area this weekend. For the full weather forecast, see Page 10A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

