Pullman serial rapist given the maximum sentence

Downing

Kenneth Downing was sentenced to as much as life in prison Friday afternoon in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax for charges related to serial rape cases in Pullman to which he pleaded guilty earlier this summer.

Downing, 47, received the maximum sentence on all five counts — four counts of rape in the first degree and assault in the second degree with sexual motivation. The Elk, Wash., man won’t be eligible for parole for almost 24 years. The sentence was handed down by Judge Gary Libey.

