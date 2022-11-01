Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport’s commercial air service has upgraded its airplanes, becoming an all-jet fleet beginning today.
Alaska Airlines has replaced its Q400 turboprops with Embraer 175 jets. The aircrafts first landed at the airport in early October, offering jet services for the first time. They were first introduced on Boise flights, and will now service flights to Seattle.
Tony Bean, executive director at the airport, said this is a massive improvement and upgrade to the services provided to customers. The airport has always operated with propeller aircrafts, and adding an all-jet fleet may attract new patrons.
Many people choose not to fly because a propeller plane is noisy and uncomfortable, Bean said. The new Embraer 175 offers a range of amenities and are quieter, faster and give passengers more seating options.
Before jets touched down at Pullman, passengers had to wait until arriving at a larger airport before flying in the seating class of their choosing. The Embraer 175 offers saver, economy and business fare, as well as first class. Patrons will now be able to fly first class, or the cabin they choose, all the way through their travels.
The Embraer 175 is bigger than the Q400, offering 76 seats — the same amount as past planes — but in a wider configuration for more leg room. It also includes two restrooms, while the Q400 only offered one.
While the airport will operate on a full jet fleet, Bean said propeller aircrafts will still occasionally land. The airport will still have mechanical equipment necessary for propeller planes.
Bean said the new fleet falls in line with all the work they’ve been doing at the airport — the newly constructed buildings and runway were designed for this kind of aircraft. The airport has invested $150 million over the past seven years to extend the runway 600 feet and build new infrastructure to support the upgraded jets.
The airport has been doing well starting jet service to Boise flights. Bean said ground staff at the airport have been working hard to understand all the nuances and differences between the Embraer 175 and Q400. He added it’s been a learning curve, a lot of the equipment is new and jets require more services.
“We’ve been working really hard to make sure we get this right,” Bean said. “Both us and the airlines are working to make sure it’s a smooth transition for the customer.”
Bean said carry-on size limits will be affected because there is less overhead space in the new jet. Bags larger than 22 by 14 by 9 inches (including the handle and wheels) are required to be checked. Passengers are also allowed to bring one small bag or personal item that can fit under their seat. Because of baggage checks and possible plane capacity issues, Bean said patrons should arrive an hour before their flight.
Boise flights are scheduled at 4:35 p.m. every day except Tuesdays and Sundays. The first Embraer 175 flight to Seattle will be today at 11:30 a.m. Seattle flights are to change based on the provider’s schedule.