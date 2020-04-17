PULLMAN — A 45-year-old Pullman man died Thursday at a Spokane hospital from injuries he suffered in a wreck earlier in the week, according to a Pullman Police Department news release.
Timothy Calene died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center on Thursday.
On Monday just before 7 a.m., Calene was driving a Mazda 323 south on Terre View Drive in Pullman, and was turning left onto eastbound State Route 270. His vehicle was struck by a Nissan Rogue, driven by a 32-year-old Moscow resident, which was heading west on SR 270, according to the news release written by Pullman police Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth.
Pullman firefighters had to extricate Calene from his vehicle. Calene and the other driver were both taken to Pullman Regional Hospital, and Calene was later airlifted to Sacred Heart, the news release said.
Investigators will combine information from the crash site and witness statements to determine the cause of the crash. No criminal charges have been filed yet, the release said.
Only the drivers were in the cars involved in the crash. The name of the Moscow man wasn’t released Thursday.
Calene was incorrectly identified as being from Troy earlier in the week.