The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport will again be a topic of discussion during upcoming meetings for elected leaders of Moscow and Pullman.
On Tuesday, the Pullman City Council will hear a presentation on the airport’s new terminal expected to be completed by the early part of 2024.
Earlier this week, the Moscow City Council declared its support, committing to pay as much as $2 million to help fund the terminal.
Moscow’s financial contribution to the project will not exceed that of Pullman’s, according to Moscow City Supervisor Gary Riedner. The airport also reached out to the University of Idaho, Washington State University and both Latah and Whitman counties to raise money.
Pullman will vote on its financial commitment at a later City Council meeting.
The airport is working to raise $6.1 million in addition to paying out of its own pocket. It has budgeted $10 million for the project. The rest of the $51 million for the terminal will come from federal funding.
On Monday, the Moscow City Council will vote on whether to pursue owning half of the airport’s real property and fixtures along with Pullman. Moscow has been jointly operating and sponsoring the airport with Pullman, but is not a co-owner.
As a co-owner, Moscow could explore a revenue-sharing arrangement with Pullman in the future for revenues generated by the surrounding property.
Also Tuesday, the Pullman City Council will vote on a 1 percent property tax increase. Property tax levies are set on a yearly basis. Pullman staff recommended the increase to help pay for higher costs in budget operations.
The Pullman City Council will also vote on whether to allow a consultant, Welch-Comer Engineers, to begin collecting survey and traffic data related to the Downtown Master Plan.
Then, it will discuss “Phase 1,” which is intended to figure out the project feasibility of the Downtown Master Plan concepts and determine costs.
Phase 1 will provide the City Council with a menu of options to determine which project elements to go forward with designing and constructing. Multiple community outreach elements will be included in Phase I, and a project website will be developed to share the status of the project at all times.
The City Council approved a contract with BDS Planning & Urban Design in 2019 to develop and create the plan in an effort to revitalize downtown Pullman with the aid of public feedback.
The plan outlines opportunities to improve the design, accessibility and economic vitality of the downtown core.
