WINCHESTER — A public health advisory was issued Friday for Winchester Lake because of elevated levels of toxins produced by blue-green algae.
The Public Health Idaho North Central District and the Nez Perce Tribe urged residents to use caution when recreating in or near the water. Recent samples taken by the Nez Perce Tribe Water Resources Division showed elevated levels of toxins produced by blue-green algae. The toxins can be harmful to people, pets and livestock, and those with existing liver or kidney damage are most at risk, according to a news release from the health district.
Cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, are a natural part of Idaho’s water bodies, the news release said. When temperatures rise, their populations can bloom and toxic chemical compounds can be released into the water.
Those recreating near or in any surface water with a health advisory in effect are urged to avoid swimming, wading or other activities. Do not drink or cook with water containing a bloom, the news release said, and boiling or filtering the water can increase the risk.
People are also advised to wash their hands thoroughly after handling fish caught in water experiencing a bloom. The toxins can accumulate in fish and the risk to people is being researched. Any fish caught should be cleaned and washed thoroughly in uncontaminated water and any internal organs should be disposed of before consumption.
Symptoms of cyanotoxin exposure include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing and wheezing.
Anyone wishing for more information may visit www.deq.idaho.gov/recreation-health-advisories; or call Ken Clark, Nez Perce Tribe Water Resources Division, at (208) 843-7368.