New territory, even for incumbent

Cindy Carlson

Lawmakers in Idaho’s 6th and 7th Legislative Districts expect property tax relief to be a major focus during the coming 2023 legislative session.

Five of the six district representatives attended a Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday. They all highlighted the issue homeowners are having with soaring tax bills, and said fixing the problem will be a top priority for them.

