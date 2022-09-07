Professor: Supreme Court’s actions could erode confidence in rule of law

Lindquist

 Jarod Opperman

PULLMAN — Recent decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court suggest the court’s new conservative majority is willing to engage in judicial activism, thereby undermining respect for the rule of law.

That’s the view of Stefanie Lindquist, a professor of law and politics at Arizona State University and executive director of the Center for Constitutional Design at the school’s College of Law.

