A high level of in-fighting within Idaho’s Republican ranks characterizes this year’s May 19 primary, as has been the case in the past several election cycles.
A total of 31 incumbent Republican lawmakers are being challenged by members of their own party this year.
That includes three-term Rep. Thyra Stevenson, R-Lewiston, who faces substitute teacher Aaron von Ehlinger, of Lewiston, in a 6th Legislative District battle for the House A seat.
No Democrats filed for the position so, barring a write-in challenge, the winner will represent Nez Perce and Lewis counties in the Idaho Statehouse for the next two years.
Von Ehlinger grew up in the Orofino area and spent three years in the U.S. Army after high school, serving in the airborne infantry. That includes a tour in Afghanistan following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“We were the first conventional Army battalion in Afghanistan at the beginning of the war,” he said.
After receiving an honorable discharge, von Ehlinger worked in private security and in real estate. For the past nine months or so, he’s been substitute teaching in Lewiston.
“I served my country before, and I’m ready to serve my community now,” he said.
Stevenson has one of the most diverse backgrounds of anyone in the Idaho Legislature, including experience piloting commercial passenger and cargo planes, serving as a military contractor, teaching high school and college-level classes and running a small business.
Prior to running for the Legislature, she also served four years on the Lewiston City Council.
“I feel like it’s a service to the community and state when you run for office,” she said. “I’m pretty committed to that.”
Stevenson currently serves as vice chairwoman of the powerful House Revenue and Taxation Committee, and is also on the agricultural affairs and business committees.
Her position on the tax committee — where all revenue bills originate — gives her insights into the complexities of Idaho tax policy. However, it also puts her on the hot seat for decisions that affect everything from local government finances to taxpayers’ pocketbooks.
For example, she supported legislation this year that would have frozen local government property tax collections for a year, despite concerns from cities and counties in her district that the move would harm their ability to provide services.
She also supports eliminating the 6 percent sales tax on groceries — yet voted against two proposals in committee that would have done just that, favoring instead a bill by House Republican leaders to increase the grocery tax credit.
Some of that was because, as vice chairwoman of the committee, Stevenson said, “you have a responsibility to support some (leadership positions) you might not want to. If you accept the job, you accept that responsibility.”
However, she also noted that one of the repeal bills simply regurgitated legislation that was vetoed by then-Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter in 2017.
“I thought the sponsors needed to try something different the second time around, and they weren’t willing to do that,” Stevenson said of her opposition to this year’s proposal.
Von Ehlinger said he supports eliminating the grocery tax. He also criticizes Stevenson for being too passive when it comes to representing constituents.
“Our representative should be doing a lot more for the district than just going to Boise and voting on other people’s bills,” he said. “She’s never sponsored any bills. I just feel like the district needs more bold, proactive leadership.”
Besides abolishing the grocery tax, von Ehlinger opposes Common Core education standards. He’d also like to improve the transparency of medical billing, so patients aren’t hit with huge medical bills months after they receive treatment.
Also referred to as “surprise medical billing,” the issue has gained some traction in Congress, but hasn’t yet been addressed at the state level. However, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, and House Republican Caucus Chairwoman Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, have been working on it.
“I see it as a major issue that hasn’t been touched, but should be,” von Ehlinger said. “It’s definitely not a ‘snap your fingers’ solution. It’s going to be a long process — but people have to be willing to take it on to start with.”
Ehlinger cited continued growth of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley wine region as another of his interests, although he recognizes that might not be a legislative issue.
“I’m just a big proponent of bringing business to our district,” he said.
Overall, he thinks people should vote for him because he’ll treat the job with the seriousness it deserves.
“I’ve always thought service is the greatest thing you can do for your country and your community,” von Ehlinger said. “This is no time for ineffective leadership.”
Stevenson said her experience in life and in the Legislature give her the edge.
“I think that’s helpful in order to be effective,” she said.
“I feel like I take the time to listen and be involved,” she said. “I spend a lot of time in the district visiting with different interest groups. I have the experience working in the Legislature, (and) a background in business. I feel it’s important to use my skills to best of my ability so we can accomplish something and all can benefit.”
Given the public safety concerns about spreading the coronavirus, the May 19 primary will be conducted entirely by absentee ballot.
That means anyone who wants to vote in the election must fill out an absentee ballot request form. Requests can be submitted online at idahovotes.gov/vote-early-idaho; alternatively, people can print out the form and return it by mail or in person at their local county elections office.
The requests must be received by 8 p.m. May 19. The ballots themselves must be returned by June 2 at 8 p.m., at which time the votes will be tabulated.
Name: Aaron von Ehlinger
Office sought: Idaho 6th Legislative District, House Position A
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 37
Education: Political science and history degrees, University of Alabama
Work experience: Served three years in U.S. Army; subsequently worked in private security, real estate investing and as a substitute teacher
Previous public elected office: None
Family status: Single
Website: aaron4idaho.com; Facebook — aaron4idaho
Name: Thyra Stevenson
Office seeking: Idaho 6th Legislative District, House Position A
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 75
Education: English degree, Boston University; master’s in Spanish, University of Madrid and New York University; doctorate in Latin American literature, University of Washington
Work experience: Retired; previously worked as a pilot, teacher, field support business manager and small business owner
Previous public elected office: Three-term incumbent; previously served four years on the Lewiston City Council
Family: Widowed, five children
Website: thyrastevensonidahohouse.com; Facebook — ThyraStevensonIdahoHouse