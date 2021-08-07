LAPWAI — A dozen small rainbow flags marked the route to a park pavilion in Lapwai as supporters in the small town celebrated LGBTQ2S+ Pride for the first time with a parade and picnic.
Community members boldly exchanged coming out stories and offered words of support as they gathered on the lawn across from the middle-high school gymnasium on a breezy Friday.
Before music filled the speakers at the city park, a parade escorted by officers with the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department made its way through the neighborhood.
Ottabelle Moody, a two-spirit and transgender woman, spoke at the event and said it’s often a struggle to find spaces where she feels loved and accepted.
“We’re a very marginalized group in society, even in our own community,” Moody said. “This event helps form a foundation for growth, healing and restoring sacred voices.”
Two-spirit is a term in Native American communities that describes a person with both a female and male essence. These individuals aren’t bound by gender expression or sexual orientation and were traditionally honored members of tribal society.
Now, being two-spirit is a daily challenge, Moody said. Those who identify with the term experience stigma and discrimination and are at an increased risk for struggles with mental and physical health.
“It feels like it’s been an uphill battle at times,” she said. “We don’t have to turn to alcohol; we don’t have to turn to drugs. We can be ourselves.”
If its LGBTQ2S+ population matches national estimates, Lapwai is home to as many as 43 queer people. And after joining many small towns across the country to host a Pride celebration for the first time this year, supporters hope it will encourage people to feel comfortable living openly and authentically.
“Our community needs more events like these,” Trae Blackeagle said to the small crowd. “It’s important to educate ourselves so we can be supportive.”
By the time she was just 5 years old, Blackeagle knew something about her was different. Later in life, she came out to her parents as lesbian, but they wouldn’t accept it. And after joining the U.S. military, she endured an investigation for being gay, which, at the time, carried dire consequences.
Though times have changed, she says some members of the community identify as LGBTQ2S+ and still don’t feel comfortable coming out.
“My child came out to me recently and didn’t think there was any support,” said Loraine Harris, who organized the event with Jessica Ford.
The Lapwai Pride event was postponed more than once this summer, as COVID-19, heat and wildfire smoke posed disruptions, but Harris and Ford were determined to see the celebration through, even if it didn’t happen during Pride Month in June.
“This may be our first Pride, but it won’t be our last,” Harris said. “We’re thankful for all the support.”
Nimiipuu Health Community Health, Nez Perce Tribe Students for Success, Lapwai Wildcat Community Club, University of Idaho Nez Perce Reservation Extension, 4-H Safe Space, Nez Perce Tribe Probation and the Waq’iiswit Ta’c Wic’eese (Healthy Living) Program all contributed to the event.
