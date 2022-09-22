PRH, WSU to open Family Medicine Residency Center

Stephen Hall

Pullman Regional Hospital and Washington State University will hold a ceremony to celebrate its combined efforts in developing the Family Medicine Residency program.

The hospital and WSU invite community members to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the facility at 4 p.m. today on the ground floor of the institution, 835 SE Bishop Blvd., in Pullman. The event will be the hospital’s first open house since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the hospital.

Tags

Recommended for you