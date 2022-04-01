POTLATCH — Ten years ago, in 2012, then-Potlatch High senior Melanie Renz volunteered for a mission trip to Bila Tserkva, Ukraine, with God’s Hidden Treasures. She helped with a vacation bible school and delivered wheelchairs.
She has since returned to Potlatch where she lives with her family. But she and her mom, Susan Renz, have kept in contact with Nita Hanson, the founder of God’s Hidden Treasures, and others from Ukraine in the decade since. When the war in Ukraine started, Susan Renz kept up with the daily updates.
“Until I gave up social media, I was still in contact with a lot of the college kids that we hung out with when we were there.” Melanie Renz said. “And it’s definitely different talking to people here about it and having been in that place firsthand where so much destruction is going on now.”
Melanie and Susan Renz joined forces with Larry Veith, the pastor of the Renz’s church, and Larry’s wife, Suzanne, to put on a bake and rummage sale Saturday to raise money for Ukraine. The sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 305 Fourth St., in Potlatch.
Susan Renz said it was Suzanne Veith’s idea to plan the rummage sale and they volunteered because of their connection to Ukraine. Susan Renz said when she had first seen the news, it broke her heart. Some of the bombs have hit places that Melanie Renz had visited in 2012, some of which are gone now.
They put the call out for any donations and soon filled the church basement, Susan Renz said. Melanie Renz is in charge of the bake sale, which will feature Ukrainian foods she learned to make while on her volunteer trip. The bake sale will go until they run out of treats, Melanie Renz said.
“Potlatch is such an awesome community where they come together,” Susan Renz said.
Susan Renz said the response from the community has been great to see, and that the town has come together to help a country so far away. The money raised will be donated to organizations which are working in Ukraine to help. They want the money to directly be used for aid.
