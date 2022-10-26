ROME — Pope Francis joined other religious leaders Tuesday at Rome’s Colosseum to make a plea for peace and ending what they called the “nuclear nightmare” as fears intensify that Russia’s war against Ukraine may see atomic weapons used.

A ceremony at the ancient Roman arena capped a conference on promoting world peace. The Sant’Egidio Community, a Catholic charity with close ties to the Vatican, organized the three-day event in Italy’s capital.

