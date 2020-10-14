POMEROY — The two candidates in the race for a Garfield County Commission seat both say they are ready to take the reins from retiring Commissioner Bob Johnson.
Jim Nelson, a longtime law enforcement official, said it’s time for him to change hats and focus on county government. He is pursuing the elected position, along with Vonni Mulrony, who is also devoted to community service.
Mulrony said she’s “all in,” when it comes to representing county residents. If elected on Nov. 3, she vows to bring a fresh outlook to the table and actively promote the community.
“I have a varied background consisting of private business, education, public health, health care and community service,” Mulrony said. “My experiences have prepared me to listen to local issues and discover a common vision in order to move us forward. I am willing to reach out to others and form collaborative partnerships in our community, surrounding counties and Olympia.”
Nelson said he has a record of “fairness, honesty and integrity,” along with a strong work ethic and willingness to take on challenges.
“I have never been one to sit idly by and let others do the work,” he said. “I see a need for forward thinking and proactive work to ensure a bright and successful future for Garfield County, while at the same time holding on to our small-town values that we all cherish and appreciate.”
During his career, Nelson said he has developed strong working relationships with various agencies, such as the school and fire districts, U.S. Forest Service and county departments. He also hopes to foster strong ties with the city of Pomeroy and the Southeast Washington Economic Development Association and plans to work full time as a commissioner, if voters give him the nod.
“I believe economic development is critical to our future,” he said. “I don’t have all of the answers, but I will work hard to seek out forward-thinking people to explore and attract new sources of potential revenue to our county. I believe we can preserve the history and atmosphere of the community while working to build it into a more vibrant area. I believe improving the available housing in the area is a good first step in order to attract new people to the county.”
When it comes to county finances, both candidates said they are prepared to tackle state revenue shortfalls and other issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. The county has had one of the lowest virus infection rates in the state, but shutdowns have taken a toll. Attracting new businesses is a common goal, along with supporting the ones now in operation, they said.
Mulrony said she’s always been interested in running for commissioner and looks forward to diving into the county’s budget and any concerns presented to the board. Her current employer supports her decision to seek a public office and has said she will be able to reduce her hours and adopt a flexible schedule that will allow her to fulfill all county obligations.
“My public service began as a member of the Pomeroy School Board, where I was proud to help drive the remodel of the elementary school,” Mulrony said. “Being passionate about community health, I served on the Garfield County Hospital Board as a commissioner for six years. I care deeply about both the fiscal and the physical health of our community and felt running for the office of Garfield County Commissioner was an opportunity to serve again.”
Campaigning during a pandemic has looked a bit different this year, but both candidates said they are trying to reach voters with their messages and are thankful for community support and the opportunity to take on the new role.
Ballots will be mailed this week and must be returned on or before Nov. 3 to the auditor’s office.
Vonda “Vonni” Mulrony
Age: 63.
Position seeking: Garfield County commissioner, District 1.
Education: Associate degree in dental hygiene from Clark College, Vancouver, Wash.; bachelor’s degree in social science from Washington State University; master’s degree in organizational leadership and performance from Idaho State University.
Work experience: Registered dental hygienist, professor of dental hygiene at Lewis-Clark State College and director of clinic; currently working as an insurance agent in Pomeroy.
Family: Married to Randy, three children, four grandchildren.
Previous elected positions: Pomeroy School Board director, Garfield County Hospital District commissioner.
Lived in area: 40 years.
Facebook page: Vonni Mulrony for Garfield County Commissioner.
Jim Nelson
Age: 59.
Position seeking: Garfield County commissioner, District 1.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Eastern Washington University.
Work experience: 28 years as Fish and Wildlife officer, school resource officer for the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, 911 coordinator.
Family: Married to Sue, one daughter.
Previous elected offices: None.
Lived in area: 32 years.