MOSCOW — A free online summit focusing on pollinators and their habitats on the Palouse and beyond, sponsored by the University of Idaho Extension, will be held Wednesday and Thursday.
Wednesday’s activities begin with a youth summit from 4-5 p.m., followed by a series of short programs from experts about the current status of bees and other pollinators from 6-8 p.m. On Thursday from 2-6 p.m., speakers will focus on current research and efforts to protect habitats.
The youth summit will feature storytelling with Merna Anne Hecht and bee house kit building. More information is available from Kelli Cooper at the City of Moscow at kcooper@ci.moscow.id.us.
The Wednesday evening session of Palouse pollinators will feature speakers discussing habitat improvements, bee research and preferred plans. UI Extension Elmore County educator Brad Stokes will talk about state and local efforts to help pollinators.
Other Wednesday participants include representatives of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, Palouse Prairie Foundation and UI William F. Barr Entomological Museum.
Thursday’s speakers include UI College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Dean Michael Parrella; Dwight Curtis of Moscow Parks and Recreation; and Ron Bitner of Pollinator Partnership, who will talk about the group’s bee-friendly farming certification program.
The Pollinator Summit can be viewed online at bit.ly/3bmjU2V.
Anyone seeking more information may contact Iris Mayes at the UI Extension Latah County office at latah@uidaho.edu or (208) 883-2267.