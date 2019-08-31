Lewiston police arrested three people for reportedly staging a robbery Thursday at the Dollar Tree.
Police arrested Heather L. Massie, 27, Felicia A. Nash, 32, and her husband, Christopher J. Hubbard, 36, all of Lewiston, Friday after investigation showed the robbery was staged, according to a news release. Charges for burglary and grand theft are pending.
Massie called 911 Thursday, reporting a man armed with a knife and wearing all-black clothing and a bandana over his face robbed the store at 2010 Thain Grade, then fled on foot. Police responded and located no one matching the description.
Detectives continued to investigate on Friday and found discrepancies in witness statements. Nash reportedly told investigators the false robbery report was concocted so cash stolen from the register would appear to have been taken during the robbery. The other two people allegedly admitted to making the false report, the release said, and most of the money was recovered.