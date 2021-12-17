Members of the Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested a Clarkston woman Wednesday afternoon on drug trafficking charges and seized more than two pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 90 grams of heroin, $30,000 in cash and four firearms, according to a news release.
Task force commander and Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said task force detectives executed a search warrant on a residence on the 2000 block of Appleside Boulevard in Clarkston, where they arrested 51-year-old Vickie Phillips. The detectives were assisted by the Clarkston Police Department and the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office.
Phillips was booked into the Asotin County jail on three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. A lesser amount of cocaine was also seized from the residence, and one of the firearms was allegedly stolen, according to the news release.
The arrest followed a lengthy investigation, and detectives believe the narcotics were intended for distribution in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. They also believe the cash seized during the search is the proceeds of narcotics-related transactions, according to the news release.
The task force is composed of detectives from the Whitman, Asotin and Latah county sheriff’s offices, the Moscow Police Department and the Lewiston Police Department.