Police: No link to other similar NW attacks

Cops investigating the brutal slaying of four University of Idaho students confirmed they are looking into possible ties with the unsolved double stabbing of Travis and Jamilyn Juetten in Salem, Oregon, in August last year. Family Handout via
MOSCOW — Law enforcement officials looking into the quadruple homicide here earlier this month are discounting any ties to similar stabbings in Pullman in 1999 and Salem, Ore., in 2021.
In a short statement Friday night, Moscow police said they don’t consider the three cases connected.
“While these cases share similarities with the King Street homicides, there does not appear to be any evidence to support the cases are related,” police said.
According to the Salem Statesman Journal, in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, 2021, Travis and Jamilyn Juetten were attacked by a masked intruder and each stabbed numerous times. Travis died in the attack, and Jamilyn survived with 19 stab wounds.
No one has been arrested in connection with that attack.
In 1999 someone attacked two Washington State University students with a knife as they slept. Both women survived. It does not appear that anyone was ever arrested in that stabbing.
All four victims in the Moscow case — U of I seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Wash. — were stabbed to death.
Officials offered a few other small details on the investigation in the news release. They said they’ve received more than 260 digital tips through the FBI’s online tip form for the case. Police also said they’ve collected 113 pieces of evidence that will be analyzed at the Idaho State Police crime lab.
The update comes days after police held a news conference addressing rumors that Goncalves had a stalker. Police said Wednesday they had looked “extensively” into those claims but did not say whether they were accurate.
Police have not identified any suspects and are keeping many details confidential, saying Wednesday that confidentiality is necessary to maintain the integrity of the investigation.
The UI will host a candlelight vigil to honor the victims at 5 p.m. Wednesday on campus, and another vigil at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 on the campus of Boise State.