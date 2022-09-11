SPOKANE —Detectives are seeking information after they allege a man attacked another man with a baseball bat, breaking his arm, two weeks ago near the Camp Sekani and Beacon Hill parking lot outside Spokane.

The victim told the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office he was at Boulder Beach on Aug. 26 when a man and woman approached him between 5 and 5:30 p.m., according to a sheriff’s office news release.

