Police ID third man suspected in robbery

A third man suspected of being involved in an armed robbery at a Lewiston residence last week was identified by the Lewiston Police Department on Wednesday afternoon.

Donel Kipp, 48, is wanted on charges of robbery and burglary, according to a Lewiston police news release. Kipp was last seen in Lewiston last Thursday but may be headed to the Spokane area.

