Police ID third man suspected in robbery

A third man suspected of being involved in an armed robbery at a Lewiston residence last week was identified by the Lewiston Police Department on Wednesday afternoon.
Donel Kipp, 48, is wanted on charges of robbery and burglary, according to a Lewiston police news release. Kipp was last seen in Lewiston last Thursday but may be headed to the Spokane area.
Kipp is a 6-foot-3, 240-pound Native American male who has brown eyes and black hair. He previously resided in Pendleton, Ore., but is believe to now be homeless, according to the news release. Kipp drives a green 2001 Chevrolet Impala with Oregon license plates 844NPY.
A $100,000 arrest warrant has been issued for Kipp.
Already in custody at the Nez Perce County Jail are Forrest K. Riley, 18, of Lewiston, and Erik M. Largent, 27, of Lewiston, who are facing felony charges for their alleged roles in an armed robbery on the 400 block of First Avenue.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victims stated that an unknown man, later identified as Riley, allegedly entered the residence with two other men, allegedly Largent and Kipp, wearing jackets and ski masks, and threatened the two people inside the home with a knife.
One of the victims was allegedly cut in a scuffle with Riley. Riley and the other men with him then allegedly took a computer tower, computer keyboard and musical keyboard, according to the probable cause. But the victim stated that Riley was the only one who attacked him, according to the probable cause.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Kipp is asked to call (208) 746-0171 or 911. The police also ask people to not contact Kipp if they see him, according to the news release.