Remnants from Phi Kappa Tau’s “49ers Fort” lie in front of the fraternity house at the University of Idaho in Moscow on Monday. Four people were transported to Gritman Medical Center with injuries Saturday night after the fort collapsed.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Remnants from Phi Kappa Tau’s “49ers Fort” lie in front of the fraternity house at the University of Idaho in Moscow on Monday. The fort was built to raise money for the fraternity’s philanthropy.
MOSCOW — The structure that collapsed and injured four people at a University of Idaho fraternity Saturday was built by the fraternity members as part of an organization tradition, according to the Moscow Police Department.
Capt. Tyson Berrett said the structure, built by Phi Kappa Tau on Idaho Avenue, is like a fort with vertical logs and an elevated platform. On Saturday night, the platform fell down with people on top of and under the structure, he said.
Four people were transported to Gritman Medical Center that night because of injuries. According to Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson, at least one was later flown to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene and another was transferred to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Officials have not yet shared the status of their conditions.
The fort was no longer standing as of Monday, but piles of logs and wooden beams were on the front lawn of Phi Kappa Tau.
Berrett met with university officials Monday about the incident but could not provide further information.
UI spokesperson Jodi Walker said the university is aware of an incident at Phi Kappa Tau, a private property adjacent to the university.
She stated that the university is working with the injured students’ parents and is trying to better understand the situation.
The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department and Moscow Police Department responded to the scene at approximately 11:20 p.m. Saturday.
After initial triage, it was determined that four individuals would need to be transported to Gritman by Moscow Volunteer Ambulance.