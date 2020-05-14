MOSCOW — A 42-year-old transient who was cited for allegedly spray-painting five Moscow businesses Friday is also suspected of spray-painting the Pullman Islamic Center on May 5.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said police reviewed footage from a surveillance camera at the Stadium Way mosque and alleged seeing David Tully, who is in Latah County Jail on a petit theft charge, spray-painting the building. Graffiti was found on multiple walls of the building and on a retaining wall across the street.
Part of the spray-painting appeared to include Tully’s blog web address, Opgenorth said.
He said the Pullman Police Department is referring a charge of third-degree malicious mischief to the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office.
Tully allegedly vandalized Tri-State Outfitters, Inland Cellular, Idaho State Liquor Store, Sherwin-Williams Paints and Idaho Inn — all on West Pullman Road — between 11 p.m. and midnight Friday, Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said Monday.
Krasselt said a box van and trailer belonging to the Idaho Inn were also spray-painted outside the business. It appears the same website spray-painted on the Pullman Islamic Center was spray-painted on the trailer outside the Idaho Inn.
It was reported to Moscow police Tuesday morning that the exterior of Best Western Plus University Inn on West Pullman Road was spray-painted, Krasselt said. Police allege Tully committed that crime as well.
Tully was cited for suspicion of five counts of injury by graffiti and arrested for suspicion of petit theft after police contacted the man around 12:10 a.m. Saturday at Taj Grocery on West Third Street in Moscow. Police were called to the store after the allegedly intoxicated Tully reportedly stole a bottle of wine.