Lewiston Police continue to investigate the disappearance of Robert D. Nichols, who has been missing since Sept. 25.
The investigation confirmed Nichols left at 8:24 a.m. Sept. 25 from the Seaport building and south parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel in Lewiston. Statements obtained by investigators indicated he was headed to his residence in St. Maries.
Police believe Nichols used a company gas card at 11:04 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Liberty Mart at 226 W. 22nd St. N. They hope someone has seen Nichols or has information about him that could be helpful in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Erickson or Lt. Rick Fuentes at the Lewiston Police Department at (208) 746-0171 or by email at berickson@cityoflewiston.org.
Nichols was reported missing Sept. 29 after he failed to show up at a job site Sept. 28. His family has also not been able to get in contact with him.
He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
He was driving his work vehicle, a white 1999 Chevrolet Suburban with the Idaho license plate, No. 6C52533. The vehicle has cargo doors in the back and should contain a large survey box.
Police said it was not out of character for Nichols to camp in a tent or in his work vehicle, but it was out of character for him to fail to contact his family or to report to a job site.