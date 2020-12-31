Those looking for an icy baptism to usher in 2021 will have to make their own plans because of the cancellation of the annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge at the Hells Canyon Resort marina in Clarkston.
In recent years, the frigid yet fleeting festival has attracted hundreds of jumpers who mass on the marina’s docks before quickly plunging into the Snake River at noon, then sprinting for dry towels and warmly waiting vehicles. But Jett Vallandigham, who has organized the plunge for 20 years, said she decided to pull the plug this year after conferring with Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin and considering state COVID-19 restrictions on the size of gatherings.
“I hemmed and hawed since September,” Vallandigham said of the tough decision. “I thought maybe we could since it’s outdoors, but we would have to wear masks. Well, we can’t do that while jumping in the water. And everybody crowds onto the dock to jump because everybody wants to be the first one in.”
Vallandigham is a cold-water swimming enthusiast, and still may find a spot to do her own personal plunge. If others want to follow suit, she suggested scouting out a location with clear water since many of the easier access points along the Snake and Clearwater rivers are fouled with goose poop.
Water temperatures in the river have dropped sharply over the past few days, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. As of Wednesday, they were hovering just above 36 degrees after registering in the low 40s last week. The National Weather Service forecast Friday calls for a noon temperature of 44 degrees with a light wind that will make it feel more like 40 degrees.
“It’s going to be cold, so wear a hat, oil up and wear shoes,” Vallandigham advised, noting that docks in the area are frequently slick with algae.
She also said a high-calorie, sugary breakfast is a good way to stoke the body’s furnace before jumping in. Her tradition is to smother an egg in the hole with syrup, then snack on candy orange slices before swim time. She smacked her lips at the thought of the treat.
Hardin said he advised Vallandigham that the typical size of the event would run afoul of gathering size restrictions enacted by Washington state officials to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. And it doesn’t only attract the swimmers themselves, but even more supporters who gather to watch and cheer them on.
“And people aren’t going to jump in the water with a mask on, I’m assuming,” Hardin said, echoing Vallandigham’s concern about the inability to effectively maintain safe distances. “But if people want to go down there and do it on their own, that’s up to them.”
Hardin’s department has typically supplied standby emergency medical services at the plunge, but won’t be at the marina Friday unless someone calls about an emergency. For those who do want to plunge on their own, he cautioned that a warm body jumping into cold water can be a shock to the system, so people should consider their underlying health before committing.
“But I guess that is the fun part for most people,” he said of the jolt.
He also advised that at least one nonswimmer should be present with a flotation device in case there is trouble. Wearing a life jacket is also a good idea, Hardin said, and walking into and out of the water is safer than jumping. But if jumping is the only option, he said to go feet-first and make sure the water is deep enough to not hit bottom.
Vallandigham vowed that the event will return at noon on Jan. 1, 2022.
“Happy New Year, and see you all in 2022!” she said.
