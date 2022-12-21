Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and Northern Idaho received $110,000 in injunctive relief against an anti-abortion group.

Planned Parenthood won a motion of summary judgment for civil damages against an anti-abortion group called “The Church at Planned Parenthood” in Spokane County Superior Court on Friday, according to a Planned Parenthood news release. The motion was to halt the group from interfering with patient’s access to health care, specifically with protests at the Spokane location.

