Planned Parenthood won a motion of summary judgment for civil damages against an anti-abortion group called “The Church at Planned Parenthood” in Spokane County Superior Court on Friday, according to a Planned Parenthood news release. The motion was to halt the group from interfering with patient’s access to health care, specifically with protests at the Spokane location.
Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and Northern Idaho encompasses 11 health centers in Eastern Washington, including the Planned Parenthood Pullman Health Center, according to the organization’s website. The anti-abortion group will have to pay the entity for damages, according to the release.
Judge Raymond Cleary ruled in favor of Planned Parenthood, giving them a preliminary injunction against “The Church at Planned Parenthood” in September 2020, according to the release. The injunction was made permanent by Judge Tim Fennessy in July 2021. Judge Fennessy affirmed the anti-abortion group’s violation of state law and awarded Planned Parenthood injunctive relief Friday as penalties for the group’s protests.
