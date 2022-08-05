Pilot remembered for warmth, humor

Hayes

Tom Hayes had many roles in his life, from his service in the military to work as a helicopter pilot fighting fires, but most people will remember him as a friend.

His father, Tim Hayes, of Orofino, said that Tom always had a smile on his face. His mother, Becky Hovey, of Lewiston, said that Tom joked a lot, often to cheer people up in tough situations. “He’d start cracking jokes and made everything light-hearted,” she said. “He had a huge smile and great green eyes.”

