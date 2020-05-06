ASOTIN — A 70-year-old Palouse man was sentenced to a minimum of more than seven years in prison this week after pleading guilty to first-degree child molestation in Asotin County Superior Court.
In a plea agreement with the state, David L. Wood admitted he had sexual contact with two girls younger than 12 between 2017 and 2019 in Asotin County. Superior Court Judge David Frazier sentenced Wood to life in prison with a minimum of 89 months, when he is eligible to go before a sentencing review board.
Wood was represented by Seattle attorney John Henry Brown and his associate, Charlie R. Varni. The defense requested the low end of the sentencing range, which was 67 months, or about five and a half years, in prison.
Senior Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie, who handled the case on behalf of the state, said he was pleased with the judge’s decision.
“We were glad that the court agreed with the state’s high-end recommendation, which will protect the children of this community for as long as the law allows,” Liedkie said Tuesday.
Last year, Wood was arrested at his home after being accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl and having sexual contact with a girl when she was 3 and again when she was 5. All of the incidents occurred in Clarkston.