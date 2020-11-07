MOSCOW — The Palouse Ice Rink took its first official step toward converting the former Northwest River Supplies building on the south end of Moscow into a permanent full-sized ice rink by recently signing a purchase and sale agreement with Bill and Donna Parks, who own the 44,000-square-foot structure on U.S. Highway 95/South Main Street.
Tony Mangini, vice president of the Palouse Ice Rink board who also serves as chief financial officer at NRS, said the signed agreement sets a timetable for the nonprofit Palouse Ice Rink to accomplish key tasks, such as securing a loan with a bank and confirming a $1 million commitment from the city. Mangini said the sale of the former NRS building is set to close in early February.
He said the goal is to start construction in February after the sale closes and open the new rink in October, but that construction depends on fundraising.
The Palouse Ice Rink board has been fundraising to demolish the existing ice rink at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow and build a new $5 million rink in its place. But Mangini saw potential in the former NRS headquarters as an ice rink when NRS was moving out of the building and into its newly built facility on South Blaine Street last November.
The remodel would cost about $3 million — $2 million cheaper than building a new facility at the fairgrounds. The ice rink board has raised $1.8 million toward the project, including the Moscow City Council’s $1 million commitment from the city’s Hamilton Fund.
City Supervisor Gary Riedner said last month the city council would need to approve the $1 million commitment again since the Palouse Ice Rink’s plans have changed. Mangini said the city council is expected to consider the $1 million commitment in December.
Bill Parks founded Moscow-based NRS, a worldwide leader in paddlesports equipment and apparel, in 1972.
Mangini said last month the ice rink would be called Parks Activity and Recreation Center after the Parks couple. He said the Parks’ building was listed on the market for $4.3 million, but the Parks offered a price that is “significantly less” than the listing price.