Students in more than 100 schools in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington will be able to access an award-winning financial literacy program at no cost.
P1FCU has partnered with Banzai, a web-based program, to sponsor it and provide the curriculum to 112 schools in Nez Perce, Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis, Whitman and Asotin counties.
“More than ever, it’s important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world and P1FCU realizes that and they’re doing something about it,” said Morgan Vandagriff, the co-founder of Banzai, in a news release.
Banzai is the largest program of its kind, providing services to more than 60,000 teachers nationwide. The interactive program is supplemented by printed workbooks and aligns with Idaho state curriculum requirements for personal finance education.
Coursework can be completed on any computer or mobile device with the internet.
“P1FCU has offered time, money, industry experience and a variety of credit union resources to help local schools teach personal finance in the classroom,” stated the release. “Students using the program are exposed to real-life scenarios where they learn to pay bills and balance a budget — but it’s not always easy. Students must learn to manage unexpected expenses such as parking tickets, interest charges and overdraft fees.”
The educational program also introduces students to bank statements, auto loans and more.
Teachers interested in using Banzai can go online to www.p1fcu.teachbanzai.com or call (888) 822-6924.