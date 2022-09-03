Oversized loads will start rolling on U.S. Highway 95 next week

<text>A photo captured with a drone shows a multitude of wind turbine fan blades in neat stacks at the Port of Lewiston on Friday afternoon. Loads of the blades will start leaving Lewiston en route for Canada next week.</text>

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

Part of U.S. Highway 95 will experience intermittent closures and parking will be prohibited near downtown Moscow as large vehicles hauling windmill blades will be passing through the city starting next week.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced Friday that more than 80 oversized loads will depart at night from the Port of Lewiston and head to Canada over the next two and a half months to deliver windmill blades to Jenner, Alberta. The largest loads are expected to measure 325 feet long and weigh 137,000 pounds.

