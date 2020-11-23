Three years of hard work paid off for Orofino Junior-Senior High School teacher Tim Gering, who built a science, technology, engineering and mathematics program from scratch.
The educator of more than 20 years recently was selected as one of two teachers in Idaho to receive the 2020 Industry’s Excellent Educators Dedicated to STEM award, or INDEEDS.
The award, given through the Idaho STEM Action Center, honors STEM educators and the work they do to connect students with industry leaders who mentor and provide career guidance.
“I am extremely honored,” Gering said. “When you work so hard, and you build a program and you do all the work to raise the money, write the grants and develop the curriculum, it’s extremely rewarding to see people notice that work.”
Gering first introduced a STEM class at the eighth grade level and has since expanded the program to include seventh graders and students in the high school. Many of his classes focus on engineering and building things, which plays off of the skills he’s learned running his own construction business.
He’s worked with students on drones, remote-controlled robots and car engines.
“So many of the things we do can be applied directly into industry,” Gering said, adding the skills students learn can help them get jobs that are prevalent in the Orofino area and beyond, like working with the U.S. Forest Service, in agriculture, as a firefighter or as a search and rescue member. “And of course there are other skills, like problem-solving, working with your hands, working with math calculations, measuring things and troubleshooting. All those types of things work together no matter what the kids are going to do. If they go to college, into the trades or the workforce, those types of skills are definitely going to help them.”
Throughout his time at the Orofino School District, Gering, who teaches physical science and STEM, has worked to partner with area businesses and entities who bring more expertise to his students. The relationships, like one with the Army Corps of Engineers, have brought “real world, job-like situations” straight into his classrooms.
Along with the award, Gering received up to $6,000, which will go toward three different areas. One-third of that can be for personal use, as much as $2,000 can be used to attend any STEM-related national conference and the remainder will go to the high school to fund STEM initiatives.
The money funneled to the school will help build out some of the projects Gering is already working on.
“This will allow us to continue with the robotics build so we can upgrade our design, so to speak, for the robot we had planned,” Gering said.
It’ll also help cover costs for tools and supplies.
Jobs in the Idaho’s STEM sector continue to be in high demand. The Idaho STEM Action Center said there were more than 3,800 unfilled jobs in 2016. That number increased to more than 7,600 in 2019.
The Idaho Department of Labor said nearly all of Idaho’s top 20 high-demand jobs require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills. Those jobs include nurse practitioners, software developers, information security analysts, pharmacists and more.
“STEM education is a critical part of ensuring the next generation of Idaho citizens is equipped with the skills Idaho businesses need in their workers,” said Idaho Gov. Brad Little in the news release announcing the award. “Congratulations to these two outstanding teachers for leading in the area of STEM education and preparing our students so well for lifelong learning.”
The other winner of the award was Gina Kwid, a teacher at the Galileo STEM Academy in the West Ada School District.
