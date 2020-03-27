OROFINO — A 21-year-old Orofino man was treated and released from the hospital after being shot during an altercation with deputies from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening.
Andrew Hull was identified as the man who was shot after he was told not to reach for his weapon but removed the pistol from its holster, according to a news release issued by Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz just after midnight Thursday.
According to the news release, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at 77 Brandt Mill Drive in Orofino around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The reporting party said her husband was in an argument with a man in his 20s over a road issue.
Based on a description of the suspect and the vehicle, deputies believed they knew the suspect from past encounters, the release said. They located the vehicle at 1112 Harmony Heights Loop, and when they got out of their vehicle, they were confronted by Hull. After Hull removed his gun from its holster, he got in an altercation with the deputies, “which lead to Hull being shot,” the release said.
Deputies started first aid and Hull was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. He was later transferred to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was treated and released, according to a St. Joe’s nursing supervisor.
The Idaho State Police were requested to lead the investigation.