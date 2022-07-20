BOISE — The Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that an Idaho woman who was missing for more than a week has been found, along with her vehicle — but didn’t provide further information.

While police wouldn’t say what condition Kathy Jo Jones was in, her husband, Dean Jones, told the Idaho Statesman that she died. Dean Jones said he got a call from police at 1 a.m. telling him of the discovery of her body.

