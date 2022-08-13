PULLMAN — According to a former Pullman Police chief, Jake Opgenorth had big aspirations since he joined the police department in 1992.
“Chief (Ted) Weatherly just reminded me, ‘Do you remember when you were new and you told me one day you’re going to be the chief?’ ” Opgenorth said.
Thirty years later, that goal became a reality as Opgenorth was sworn in Friday at Pullman City Hall in front of Weatherly, colleagues and family.
As Opgenorth rose through the ranks of the Pullman Police Department, he saw that the chief position was something he could realistically aim for. He said Weatherly and recently retired Chief Gary Jenkins paved the way for him to allow that opportunity.
“I’m happy,” Opgenorth said. “It’s exciting. Now that all the official steps and ceremonial part is done, I can focus on just doing my job. I’m really excited for where this police department could go. It’s in a perfect place and so we’re set up well for the future and I’m lucky that I inherited such a professional department.”
Opgenorth is being promoted from the commander position to replace Jenkins, who has served Pullman since 2010. Jenkins was in attendance during Friday’s ceremony.
Opgenorth was selected following a nationwide search for a candidate that first began in 2021. Jenkins postponed his retirement last year to help guide the department through changes caused by Washington’s new police reform laws.
The city then selected Opgenorth, who completed a management program at the FBI Academy.
Jenkins was recently hired as interim police chief at Washington State University. Former WSU Police Chief Bill Gardner, Assistant Chief Steve Hansen and Capt. Mike Larsen retired following an internal investigation that concluded they mishandled a complaint and subsequent punitive action against an officer accused of having sexual relations while on duty at WSU.