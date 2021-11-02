An Idaho County woman in her 70s was the latest victim of COVID-19, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District’s daily pandemic report.
The most recent death makes 351 total deaths in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
The health department reported 76 new cases since Friday, including six in Lewis County; three in Clearwater County; 18 in Idaho County; 22 in Latah County and 27 in Nez Perce County.
Whitman County had four new cases Monday and no deaths. Garfield County had no change in its numbers. And Asotin County reported 12 new cases for a 14-day count of 130 and five hospitalizations.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center reported eight hospitalized patients who have tested positive for COVID-19; down from 14 a week ago. The hospital reported that 82 percent of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of the end of October have been unvaccinated.
Tri-State Memorial Hospital and Medical Campus will host a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic will be held at the new Asotin County fire station at 2377 Appleside Blvd. in Clarkston. No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcome.
Those who are eligible for the Pfizer and Moderna booster clinic include people who completed the vaccine series on or before May 6; those who are age 65 and old; people who are older than 18 who have underlying medical conditions or who work or live in high-risk settings.
People in the same categories who are eligible for the Johnson & Johnson booster must have completed their vaccine series on or before Aug. 6.
All attendees to the clinic must wear a facial mask covering. Social distancing will be maintained and people must bring their COVID-19 vaccine card, photo identification and insurance card.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 today at 1:30 p.m. via Webex.
Department and medical officials will attend the briefing and Dr. Lisa Barker, a pediatrician at St. Luke’s Children’s Treasure Valley Pediatrics in Meridian will be available to answer questions.
The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode at bit.ly/3Bzs9DR.
