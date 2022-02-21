Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 21, 2002
MOSCOW — Thanks to his innate desire to excel, the genius of a Spokane inventor and the impromptu stage presence of his mother, 14-year-old Lukas Bratcher Wednesday was able to play in what he called his school jazz ensemble’s “best ever” performance.
———
A second provider of Local telephone service will remain in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley as part of a deal Avista Communications is finalizing with XO Communications.
Feb. 21, 1982
Albertson's Inc., of Boise is examining three separate sites at Lewiston as potential locations of a new supermarket to replace the 32-year-old store at 13th and Idaho streets.
———
John White, a partner with Ray J. White and Sons real estate firm at Lewiston, has been named to the new Idaho Investment Panel by Gov. John Evans.