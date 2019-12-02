Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 2, 1999
The Nez Perce Tribe has named Aaron Miles Sr., a tribal member and a 1995 University of Idaho forestry graduate, as manager of the tribe’s natural resources division.
———
Clarkston is being hit with another financial problem at a time when city officials are preparing to draft one of the tightest budgets of the decade. The Lewis-Clark Economic Development Association plans to withdraw from an agreement to run the city-owned Lewis-Clark Convention Center. The building is adjacent to the Quality Inn and Suites along the Snake River.
Dec. 2, 1979
Conversion of the Lewiston exchange of the Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone Co. operations to a new electronics system Friday midnight went well except for the patrons who had learned a shortcut method.
———
Clarkston Heights Pharmacy opened Thursday at Fifth Avenue, at the Town and Country Plaza in Clarkston Heights.