Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 23, 2001
SEATTLE -- Special teams? ... There was nothing special about them as far as the University of Idaho was concerned Saturday. Washington took advantage of three UI special-team letdowns in a seven-minute span of the first half and breezed to an easy 53-3 victory at Husky Stadium.
———
ANATONE — Virginia Miller, of Clarkston, celebrated her 90th birthday a bit differently as she took a flight in an ultralight glider near Anatone.
Sept. 23, 1981
Four men have agreed to serve on a task force to find ways of establishing a dock at Lewiston near the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers, Chairman D. Richard Wyatt told the board of the Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.
———
PULLMAN — Washington State University President Glenn Terrell said Tuesday night he will probably ask the Board of Regents permission to declare a state of financial emergency.