Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 23, 1999
Airport Park is safe probably for another eight years, the managers of the city of Lewiston and the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport said Monday. Unless something unusual happens in terms of market demand, the park won’t be dismantled for airport use for at least that long, airport Manager Robin L. Turner said.
———
Sidewalk construction totaling $895,140 is outlined in a master plan approved by the Lewiston City Council on Monday night.
Nov. 23, 1979
OROFINO — Joint School District No. 171 at Orofino will pay $29,432 this year for an insurance policy that cost the district $59,804 last year.
———
Grand Ole Opry star Bill Anderson will bring his road show to Lewiston’s Nez Perce County Fair Building on Dec. 4.