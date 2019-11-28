Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 28, 1999
Thain Road Laundry in Lewiston has undergone a $100,000 facelift to update the business that has been at Thain Road for more than 30 years.
———
The search is on for 150 to 250 acres on which to develop a new Lewiston community park sometime within the next 20 years. The community park is the top priority established by a parks and open spaces master plan adopted by the Lewiston City Council earlier this year.
Nov. 28, 1979
Joe Miltenberger, a retired Clarkston school teacher, has been elected president of the Clarkston Golf and Country Club.
———
The unemployment rate in Nez Perce and Asotin counties currently is running at about 4.5 percent, Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce directors were told Tuesday.