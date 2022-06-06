Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 6, 2002
MOSCOW — Gritman Medical Center announced Wednesday it will close its Genesee clinic, the hospital's third rural office to close in as many years.
The Nez Perce County commissioners denied a request to allow commercial entertainment facilities such as a motor speedway in M-2, or heavy industrial, zones.
June 6, 1982
LUBBOCK, Texas — Grand Canyon College captured its third straight NAIA World Series baseball championship Saturday night by staving off repeated Lewis-Clark State College rallies to down the Warriors 10-6.
GENESEE — Wendy Kinyon was named Genesee Junior Miss following the annual competion here Friday night.