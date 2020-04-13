Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 13, 2000
The Wittman family, a Lapwai farming family, will be honored today in Washington, D.C. with the Millennium Farm/Ranch Family Award for the natural resources camp on their farm.
———
John T. Ratti, a research professor in wildlife resources at the University of Idaho at Moscow, has received a conservation achievement award from Ducks Unlimited, the world’s largest wetlands and waterfowl conservation group.
April 13, 1980
Nancy Dreher’s sculpture, Tsceminicum, wrought from clay, rubber, urethane foam and concrete, was unveiled Saturday afternoon in a ceremony at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers.
———
A new Columbia Marine Lines barge, built in San Francisco, will complete its maiden journey up the Columbia and Snake rivers when it arrives sometime this morning at the Lewis-Clark Terminal Association’s grain terminal at the Port of Lewiston.