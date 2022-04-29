Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 29, 2002
Asotin County Sheriff’s deputies and a hound hunter were unable to find a cougar that was reportedly spotted at Chief Timothy State Park Saturday evening. “We got the dogs out there and they didn’t even get a scent,” said Deputy Wayne Weber. “We looked all up and down the river bank and didn’t find anything.”
KAMIAH — Efforts to keep the community pool here open will be rewarded with a reprieve for at least one more year, according to Carol Harrington, head of the Save the Pool group.
April 29, 1982
A $358,000 remodeling of Lincoln Middle School, including a special bond levy of almost $242,000, was endorsed Wednesday by the Clarkston Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
About 40 employees who operate one of two paperboard machines in Potlatch Corp.’s Pulp and Paper Division at Lewiston will get an extra two days off next week because of continuing poor markets.