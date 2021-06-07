Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 7, 2001
A $4.33 million building permit for Home Depot USA issued Wednesday at Lewiston will cost the builders more than $70,000 for the various permits and fees required by the city of Lewiston.
COTTONWOOD — Small-business owners, entrepreneurs and dreamers from Idaho and Lewis counties converged on the Cottonwood Community Center on Wednesday to receive encouragement from agencies that specialize in helping small businesses.
June 7, 1981
After six years of bureaucratic confusion and only seven months of actual construction, the $533,000 Lewiston Girls Center will open at 10 Monday morning in the southeast corner of Fenton Park.
Kathy Reynolds, Vivian Young and Becky Savage, all elementary-special education majors at Lewis-Clark State College, have been awarded Herbert Howe scholarships to attend LCSC next year. The awards are worth $1,500 each to Reynolds and Young, and $750 to Savage.