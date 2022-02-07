Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 7, 2002
Hundreds of people poured into the new Lewiston Home Depot on Wednesday night, picking, poking, probing and buying everything from tropical house plants to kitchen sinks.
———
The budget for salmon recovery is getting a nearly 20% boost in the 2003 proposal by President Bush. But salmon advocates say a far bigger increase is needed if the region is to avoid breaching the four lower Snake River dams. The Bush administration has proposed $506 million be spent next year to recover threatened and endangered salmon.
Feb. 7, 1982
Though the vast majority of those attending Lewiston's 1982 auto show were only interested in viewing the new cars on display, a few apparently decided to buy on the spot this year.
———
PULLMAN — John C. Cook, head of transportation engineering section and professor of civil and environmental engineering at Washington State University, retired Jan. 31 after 16 years at WSU.